Ameri (AMRH) Shares Up 2.7%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,629,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,661,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 241,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Ameri at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

