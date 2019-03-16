American Express (AXP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $118.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.66.

NYSE AXP opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

