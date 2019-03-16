American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (SBNY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

