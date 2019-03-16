American International Group Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 5,058.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,165,104 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 27.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 17,320,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,645,000 after buying an additional 3,714,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,591.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,541,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,268,000 after buying an additional 3,332,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 304.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,384,000 after buying an additional 1,960,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,306,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,124,000 after buying an additional 1,872,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $16,195,430.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,660,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,779,105.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.94. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

