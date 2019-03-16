American Lithium (LI) Stock Price Up 13.6%

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI) shares rose 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 543,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 144,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a market cap of $29.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

