Amerisafe (AMSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.53. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Amerisafe had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $79,004.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,310.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $35,697.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $218,698. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

