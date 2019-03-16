AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Dull performances by the company’s PharMEDium and Lash units have been a headwind over the last couple of quarters. Contraction in gross and operating margin in the last reported quarter is a concern. The company faces other headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech space adds to the woes. A narrowed EPS guidance for 2019 is worrisome as well. Moreover, AmerisourceBergen’s Memphis facility is not likely to reopen in this fiscal year. On the positive side, AmerisourceBergen exited the fiscal first quarter on a solid note, beating the consensus mark on both counts. The company continues to gain from its World Courier unit and Specialty distribution business. Additionally, AmerisourceBergen’s Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health unit have been strong.”

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $98.23.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $45.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $1,579,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,508.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $536,928.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,855.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,873. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.