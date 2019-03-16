AMETEK (AME) Given New $92.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AMETEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

AME stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,302. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $152,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $2,458,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,579,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

