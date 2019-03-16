Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $22.20 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $63,342.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $38,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,222 shares of company stock worth $2,037,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,727 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,033,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

