Analysts Anticipate 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (PIH) to Announce $0.36 EPS

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1347 Property Insurance an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of 1347 Property Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. 6,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.81. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

