Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $79,854.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $62,248.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,390,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

