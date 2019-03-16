Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (MTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report sales of $53.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.24 million. Materialise reported sales of $54.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $226.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $252.22 million to $255.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.41 million. Materialise had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. KBC Securities cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 518,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,980. Materialise has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a P/E ratio of 222.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,413,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 215,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.