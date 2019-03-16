Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.19. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,358,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,393,000 after buying an additional 74,431 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,840,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,606. The company has a market cap of $463.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

