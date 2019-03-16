Analysts Expect Brightcove Inc (BCOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will report sales of $40.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.11 million. Brightcove reported sales of $41.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year sales of $169.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.10 million to $170.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $182.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $40.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 74.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 208,760 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 422,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 153,859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Brightcove by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,926,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after buying an additional 286,537 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. 336,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,237. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $303.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

