Analysts Expect Walmart Inc (WMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.73 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.42. 14,600,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,788. Walmart has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $291.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 42.36%.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,427 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,061,572.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,094,148 shares of company stock valued at $986,307,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,326,000 after acquiring an additional 310,609 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

