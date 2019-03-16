Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 153.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 266,126 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $677,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.79. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

