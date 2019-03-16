Analysts Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Price Target at $28.14

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.