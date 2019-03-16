Analysts Set Renault SA (RNO) Price Target at $78.51

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.51 ($91.29).

RNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

