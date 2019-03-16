Analyzing Gold Reserve (GDRZF) & Gold Fields (GFI)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gold Reserve does not pay a dividend. Gold Fields pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -0.63% -0.55% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and Gold Fields, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Fields 2 3 3 0 2.13

Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Gold Fields’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and Gold Fields’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $170.69 million 1.51 $89.51 million N/A N/A Gold Fields $2.58 billion 1.25 -$348.20 million $0.07 56.00

Gold Reserve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Fields.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Gold Reserve on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.