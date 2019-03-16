Analyzing Longfin (LFIN) and iPass (IPAS)

Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN) and iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Longfin alerts:

This table compares Longfin and iPass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longfin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iPass $54.40 million 0.50 -$20.55 million ($3.10) -1.05

Longfin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iPass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Longfin and iPass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A iPass 0 2 2 0 2.50

iPass has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 187.18%. Given iPass’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iPass is more favorable than Longfin.

Profitability

This table compares Longfin and iPass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longfin N/A N/A N/A iPass -41.55% -130,046.80% -105.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Longfin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of iPass shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of iPass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp. operates as a finance and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms. It offers Blockchain technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, processors, manufacturers, importers, and exporters. Longfin Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc. provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information. The company provides business to business mobile connectivity solutions to large and small enterprises, as well as to strategic partnerships comprising original equipment manufacturers, loyalty programs, software product and service providers, and communication companies; and iPass SmartConnect that takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi automatically connecting customers to the hotspot for their needs. It operates hotspots at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and others. The company sells its services directly through its global sales force, as well as through reseller and strategic partners. iPass Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Longfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.