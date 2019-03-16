Analyzing Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF) and Swedbank (SWDBY)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Swedbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 12.91% 5.21% 0.35% Swedbank 38.87% 16.85% 0.83%

Risk and Volatility

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Swedbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.96 $2.75 billion N/A N/A Swedbank $6.23 billion 3.41 $2.34 billion $2.14 8.92

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank.

Dividends

Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. Swedbank pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swedbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Swedbank beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as salary accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 218 branches in Sweden, 34 branches in Estonia, 36 in Latvia, and 63 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

