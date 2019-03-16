Analyzing Sun Communities (SUI) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NASDAQ:BRG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Sun Communities pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 9.87% 3.78% 1.71% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sun Communities and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sun Communities currently has a consensus target price of $107.60, indicating a potential downside of 9.03%. Given Sun Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Communities and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.13 billion 9.07 $120.15 million $4.58 25.83 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through Core+ improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

