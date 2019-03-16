Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,939 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,809,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,896,000 after purchasing an additional 429,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,714,058 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $675,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,729,784 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $414,186,000 after purchasing an additional 274,995 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 751,805 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 512,315 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

