Apache Co. (APA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 704.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 2,492.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 12,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APA opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.76. Apache has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apache will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

