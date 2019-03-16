Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Purchases 441,176 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 441,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 101,667 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 49,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

