Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $189.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,948 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/apollon-wealth-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-3948-ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh.html.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.