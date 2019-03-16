Apple (AAPL) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Guggenheim lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.12 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $889.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 115,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.