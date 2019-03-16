Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,320,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,188,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,705,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,336,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Applied Materials to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Summit Insights cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Applied Materials stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

