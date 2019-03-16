Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its target price lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APVO. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Aptevo Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 706,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

