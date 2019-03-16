Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APVO. Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $8.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 35.9% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 706,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

