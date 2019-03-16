Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

APTO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 249,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,591. The company has a market cap of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.59. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory K. Chow bought 15,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,524.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 168,501 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

