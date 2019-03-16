Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Arch Capital Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $32.87. 1,270,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,220,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,130.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,648 shares of company stock worth $1,451,332. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2,880.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.