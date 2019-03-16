ARP Americas LP Takes Position in Sonoco Products Co (SON)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $387,015.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,744.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $372,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of SON opened at $59.10 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ARP Americas LP Takes Position in Sonoco Products Co (SON)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/arp-americas-lp-takes-position-in-sonoco-products-co-son.html.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.