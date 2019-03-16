Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.45–0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

ASNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Ascena Retail Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ascena Retail Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

ASNA opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.51 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ascena Retail Group has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

