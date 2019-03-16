Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes $5.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $45.74.

