Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,006,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after buying an additional 544,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,476,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,383,000 after buying an additional 780,347 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,330,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 667,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,955,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

