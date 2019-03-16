Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Osama M. Musa sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $170,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

