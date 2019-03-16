AstroNova (ALOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18, Morningstar.com reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialty printers & data acquisition and analysis systems. It provides its services to aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation industries.

