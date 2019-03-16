Auris Medical (EARS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ EARS opened at $0.38 on Friday. Auris Medical has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.56.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Auris Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Auris Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
About Auris Medical
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
