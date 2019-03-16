Auxier Asset Management Sells 350 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 140,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $125.31 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $532,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,964,740. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

