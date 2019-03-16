Avalara Inc (AVLR) Insider Sells $636,360.00 in Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $636,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVLR opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.95. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avalara from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 846,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 576,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after buying an additional 523,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Avalara by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 343,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 343,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

