Avalon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 120,950 Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $107.64.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In other news, CFO Susan K. Carter sold 70,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $7,400,809.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $649,124.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,959 shares of company stock worth $40,020,670. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

