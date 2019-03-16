Avalon Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after buying an additional 72,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avalon Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/avalon-advisors-llc-has-9-56-million-stake-in-ross-stores-inc-rost.html.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.