Avalon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 88,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTM opened at $919.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 0.47. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $800.25 and a 12-month high of $980.89.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.53%.

In other news, Director Yves Brouillette sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.51, for a total transaction of $3,052,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,235.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.85, for a total transaction of $169,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,534.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,560 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

