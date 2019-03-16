AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Stake Lowered by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 2.0% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $29,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $10,740,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $156.40 and a 12 month high of $200.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $578.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

In other news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $980,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 67,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,437.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,248,863. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

