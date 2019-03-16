Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Aviance Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.19.

NYSE:LVS opened at $59.76 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

