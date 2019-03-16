Aviance Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Aviance Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

