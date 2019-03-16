Avid Technology (AVID) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have $5.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

AVID traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 2,922,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,913. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $260.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,507,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 364,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

