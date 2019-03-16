Aviva PLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 23,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $864.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Logitech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

