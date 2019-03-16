Aviva PLC Purchases 2,515 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 439,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 211.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

In related news, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $239,382.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $660,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,036 shares of company stock worth $1,879,646. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

